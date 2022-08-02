Nurse arrested for allegedly bringing gun to Lifespan hospital

A nurse was arrested July 31 at The Miriam Hospital in Providence, R.I., after she was found in possession of a gun, police told CBS affiliate WPRI.

The nurse was not present when the gun was detected in the hospital's emergency room. Another nurse seized the gun and turned it over to security, a hospital guard told police, according to ABC affiliate WLNE.

The nurse was taken into custody and charged with possession of a firearm without a license.

"Yesterday a nonsecurity professional was found to have brought a firearm into one of our hospitals while on duty, and as a result was terminated for violation of Lifespan policy," a spokesperson for Providence-based Lifespan, which operates The Miriam Hospital, told WPRI.





