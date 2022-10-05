Minnesota hospital that disclosed PHI to own foundation wins appeal

Minneapolis-based Children's Hospital and Clinics' disclosure of patient health information to its charitable foundation didn't violate the Minnesota Health Records Act, according to an Oct. 3 court ruling.

The Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the health system stating that the Minnesota Health Records Act permits disclosures of a patient's health records without the patient's consent when the disclosure is authorized in federal regulations.

In addition the court rules that HIPAA allows health systems to disclose patient information to institutionally related foundations or charities.

The ruling comes after the appellants filed a legal complaint against the health system and its charity, Children's Health Care Foundation, after learning that the hospital had disclosed certain health information about their child to the foundation for fundraising purposes.

The appellants said they did not consent to the health system using its health information.