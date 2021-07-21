Kaiser patients facing eviction can get free legal aid via new partnership

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente is addressing health inequities caused by unjust housing policies through a new partnership with Washington, D.C.-based George Washington University and HealthBegins, the organizations said July 21.

Kaiser is giving community-based legal organizations a $4 million grant to provide free legal aid for patients facing eviction or other legal-related housing challenges. HealthBegins, a consulting firm focused on addressing the structural drivers of health inequity, and George Washington University's National Center for Medical-Legal Partnership also will help create and evaluate medical-legal partnerships in at least five Kaiser regions.

The partnerships will focus on improving housing stability, preventing evictions and promoting health equity.



