Justice Department to retry Florida nursing home owner on fraud charges

The Justice Department is set to retry Philip Esformes, a Florida nursing home owner who had his 20-year prison sentence commuted by former President Donald Trump in September 2019, on six healthcare fraud criminal charges, CNBC reported Aug. 12.

Jurors at the 2016 trial were deadlocked on six charges, even as they convicted Mr. Esformes of 20 other crimes, according to CNBC. There is no federal statute prohibiting prosecutors from retrying defendants on hung counts, but there is also no guidance on the present situation as it appears to be the first time it has occurred.

Defense attorneys sent the "highly unusual" move to an appeals court, saying it was motivated by anger at Mr. Trump. "There’s no question in my mind that the [Justice Department’s] flagrant disregard of President Trump’s clemency order is motivated by acrimony towards him," Joe Tacopina, a leading New York criminal defense attorney who is not representing Mr. Esformes, told CNBC.