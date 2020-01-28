Harvard chem chief charged in relation to Chinese research theft

One of Harvard's top faculty members faces charges for allegedly misrepresenting his research connections to the Chinese government, The New York Times reports.

Charles Lieber, PhD, was arrested and charged Jan. 28 as part of a national investigation into alleged property theft of biomedical research, primarily by Chinese and Chinese American researchers. Dr. Lieber is the chairman of Cambridge, Mass.-based Harvard University's chemistry and chemical biology department and one of 26 professors to hold the highest faculty rank of University Professor, according to the report.

Dr. Lieber faces charges for concealing a financial relationship with the Wuhan University of Technology in China, in which he allegedly received a $50,000 monthly salary and a $150,000 annual living stipend. He also allegedly concealed a $1.5 million award from the Chinese government to build a lab, and allegedly misrepresented his connection to the Chinese Thousand Talents Program, which aims to attract talent to China.

Dr. Lieber publicly founded the WUT-Harvard Joint Nano Key Laboratory in 2013, according to the report.

