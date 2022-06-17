Former Tennessee health system director sentenced to prison for fraud

The former director of risk management at West Tennessee Healthcare has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for wire fraud.

Melanie Haste allegedly engaged in a fraud scheme that allowed her to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars from the Jackson, Tenn.-based system, the Jackson Sun reported June 17. An investigation revealed that $355,000 was stolen or was attempted to be stolen by Ms. Haste over a three year period, according to WBBJ.

Ms. Haste was sentenced after pleading guilty to one count of wire fraud in January. In addition to the prison term, the court ordered Ms. Haste to pay more than $209,000 in restitution to West Tennessee Healthcare.