Former Pennsylvania hospital employee faces 83 more charges over hidden bathroom camera

A former employee of Pittsburgh-based West Penn Hospital faces 83 additional charges in connection to a hidden camera found in an employee bathroom, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Guy Caley, 52, surrendered to police in July on charges that he secretly videotaped fellow employees in a bathroom, Mike Manko, a spokesperson for Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala Jr., told Becker's Hospital Review. He was charged with three counts of invasion of privacy and three counts of illegal use of wire or oral communications.

Mr. Caley now faces an additional 41 counts of intercept communications and 42 counts of invasion of privacy after police found more videos of employees and patients, the Post-Gazette reported. Mr. Manko said Mr. Caley will be arraigned on the additional charges Sept. 3.

Police found the hidden camera in December after a report from an employee, according to a criminal complaint cited by the Post-Gazette. Police said they recovered videos of employees recorded in the bathroom as well as a video of Mr. Caley putting the camera in the bathroom. Police said Mr. Caley admitted installing the camera and recording patients on hidden camera in the radiology department.

A spokesperson for the hospital's operator, Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network, told Becker's Hospital Review: "West Penn condemns [Mr. Caley's alleged] actions in the strongest possible terms. We are dismayed that such a reprehensible act was committed on our campus. At Allegheny Health Network and West Penn, we place the utmost priority on safeguarding the privacy and dignity of our employees, patients and visitors, and we deeply regret that some have been unknowingly affected by this criminal act."

Becker's Hospital Review has reached out to Mr. Caley's attorney and will post additional details if available.

More articles on legal and regulatory issues:

Manager of New York clinics gets 13 years in prison for kickback scheme

Dignity Health strikes $950K settlement in wage-deduction suit

CMS extends deadline for Stark Law overhaul

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.