Former California clinic owner gets prison for fraud scheme

The former president and CEO of Whittier, Calif-based Santa Maria's Children and Family Center was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for submitting fraudulent claims to the state's Medicaid program.

In addition to a 124-month prison sentence, Vincenzo Rubino, 59, of Valencia, Calif., was ordered to pay more than $3.8 million restitution, according to a Jan. 22 news release. He was also ordered to pay a money judgment of more than $2.3 million.

The clinic submitted more than $5 million in fraudulent claims from 2014 to 2017 for family planning services that were never performed, according to the release. The clinic often used information from patients who were recruited at off-site locations with offers of free diabetes testing.

Medi-Cal paid more than $2.3 million of the fraudulent claims, as well as an additional $1.5 million to a pharmacy and laboratory for claims stemming from referrals from Santa Maria based on the same services that were never delivered, the release said.