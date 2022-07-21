Feds charge 36 in $1.2B healthcare fraud schemes

Thirty-six people across the U.S. were charged for their alleged roles in schemes involving $1.2 billion in fraudulent telemedicine, durable medical equipment, cardiovascular and cancer genetic testing, the Justice Department announced July 20.

The alleged schemes involved lab owners paying medical professionals illegal kickbacks and bribes in exchange for referring patients. The medical professionals were allegedly working with fraudulent telemedicine and digital medical technology companies.

"As alleged in court documents, medical professionals made referrals for expensive and medically unnecessary cardiovascular and cancer genetic tests, as well as durable medical equipment," the Justice Department said.

Prosecutors allege that in many cases the test results or durable medical equipment were not provided to the patients.