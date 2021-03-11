Ex-New Jersey hospital employee charged with stealing $8.2M worth of medication

A former pharmacy technician was arrested and charged March 10 with stealing prescription HIV medications from the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in East Orange, N.J., according to the U.S. Justice Department.

According to court documents, Lisa Hoffman was responsible for ordering drugs and supplies for the hospital's outpatient pharmacy. She allegedly used her position to steal about $8.2 million worth of medication from the hospital between August 2017 and November 2019.

Prosecutors allege Ms. Hoffman placed large orders for HIV medication on behalf of the hospital and then stole the medication after it was delivered. Surveillance footage allegedly shows Ms. Hoffman regularly stealing dozens of bottles of HIV medications.

Ms. Hoffman is charged with theft of medical products, which carries a maximum potential penalty of 20 years in prison and a fine of $1 million, according to the Justice Department.

More articles on legal and regulatory issues:

'Ticking time bomb' could invalidate thousands of health regulations, lawsuit says

Texas pharma CEO charged in $134M scheme

Michigan healthcare CEO gets 15 years in prison for $150M fraud

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.