Ex-healthcare CFO sentenced for role in fraud scheme

The former CFO of Pacific Hospital's physician management arm was sentenced to 15 months in prison June 24 for a tax offense related to a kickback scheme, according to the Justice Department.

The sentencing came about four years after George Hammer was charged. In 2018, he pleaded guilty to one count of filing a false tax return.

Mr. Hammer allegedly supported a kickback scheme that resulted in the submission of more than $500 million in bills for kickbacks for surgeries. He allegedly supported the kickback scheme by facilitating payments to people receiving kickbacks and bribes pursuant to sham contracts that were used to conceal illicit payments, according to the Justice Department.

The Department of Justice notes that Mr. Hammer was a salaried employee and did not profit directly from the kickbacks and bribes.

Twenty-two defendants, including the owner of Pacific Hospital in Long Beach, Calif., have been convicted for participating in the scheme.