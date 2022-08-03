Death of Prisma Health tech from patient assault ruled a homicide

A mental health technician died in June after being kicked by a patient at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital in Sumter, S.C. The local county coroner's office has ruled the death as a homicide.

On May 27, a patient attempted to leave the Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital after being admitted for a court-ordered mental health evaluation. Hospital security and staff tried to detain the patient, who kicked Kevin Robinson, 40, in the groin during the altercation. Mr. Robinson was pronounced dead May 31.

On Aug. 1, the Sumter County Coroner's Office released its findings that the cause of Mr. Robinson's death was "physiological stress associated with physical altercation in the setting of cardiomegaly and obesity," according to local NBC affiliate WYFF. The death was ruled a homicide.

The patient was charged with second-degree assault and battery at the time of Mr. Robinson's death. Police have not said if those charges will be upgraded in light of the coroner's ruling.