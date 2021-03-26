Clinical lab scientist says California medical center fired her for 'long COVID'

A woman who worked as a clinical lab scientist at Fresno-based Community Hospitals of Central California has filed a lawsuit alleging she was fired for missing too much work while recovering from "long-haul" COVID-19, the Fresno Bee reported March 25.

Kathleen Hamada alleges that when she was still recovering and experiencing lingering coronavirus effects, she faced retaliation for time away from work and was fired, according to the newspaper.

Ms. Hamada filed the lawsuit March 22 in Fresno County Superior Court. The lawsuit alleges discrimination based on disability, retaliation in violation of medical leave laws and wrongful termination, among other charges.

Ms. Hamada, who has underlying medical conditions including diabetes, said she contracted COVID-19 in April 2020 and took a six-week medical leave based on her physician's recommendation, according to the Fresno Bee. After returning to work in June 2020, the lawsuit states she was still recovering from "long-haul" COVID-19, a term used for people experiencing lingering COVID-19 symptoms or new symptoms weeks or months after becoming infected.

The lawsuit claims her physician recommended intermittent medical leave, but she was discouraged from taking this leave by her employer, then disciplined based on attendance when she was absent several times over a period of a few months, the Fresno Bee reported.

Ms. Hamada says her employer fired her Oct. 13 and accused her of violating the medical center's attendance policy. Federal law gives eligible employees 12 work weeks of leave in a 12-month period for reasons including "to care for the employee's spouse, child, or parent who has a serious health condition" and for "a serious health condition that makes the employee unable to perform the essential functions of his or her job."

In a statement shared with Becker's, Michelle Von Tersch, senior vice president of communications and legislative affairs for Community Medical Centers, said she can't comment on pending litigation.

"Patient care and employee well-being is our highest priority. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Community Medical Centers expanded employees assistance programs including extended time off for employees to care for themselves and their loved ones," a statement from Community Medical Centers said.

Ms. Hamada seeks damages and reinstatement, the Fresno Bee reported.

