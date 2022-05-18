California physician accused of issuing fake COVID-19 vaccination cards, injecting patients with plasma

A California physician faces multiple charges over allegations he issued fake COVID-19 vaccination cards and injected some of his patients with blood plasma he received from donors.

Donald Plance, DO, is accused of making fake vaccination cards bearing the CDC and HHS seals and giving them to his patients, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón's office said in a May 17 news release. He allegedly made the cards between August and November 2021.

Mr. Gascón's office said Dr. Plance is also accused of injecting his patients with blood plasma from donors "who purportedly previously had COVID-19, claiming that the procedure would protect his patients from contracting the virus," the district attorney's office said. The federal government has not approved blood plasma injections as vaccinations.

Dr. Plance, 68, is charged with 10 felony counts of making a forged government seal and 10 misdemeanor counts of making a false medical record, according to the district attorney's office. He also is charged with one misdemeanor of making a drug without a license and one misdemeanor of possession of a contaminated medical device.

Dr. Plance's arraignment was not scheduled as of May 17.

His attorney could not immediately be reached for comment by the Los Angeles Times.