3 recent provider self-disclosed fraud settlements

Three providers settled self-reported fraud claims for $500,000 or more in June, according to the HHS Office of the Inspector General:

Pickens, S.C.-based AnMed Health Cannon agreed to pay $551,749.68 on June 9 to settle allegations it paid two physicians in the form of space and lease rental, equipment lease rental, supplies, staff costs, radiation tech costs and personal services contracts.

Southfield, Mich.-based William Beaumont Hospital agreed to pay more than $1.7 million to resolve allegations that it gave cardiologists excessive compensation and paid a medical practice with free use of medical equipment and personnel.