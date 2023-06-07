2 recent hospital fraud self-disclosure settlements

The HHS Office of the Inspector General recently announced settlement agreements in two fraud self-disclosure cases:

Buffalo, N.Y.-based Kaleida Health and Olean (N.Y.) General Hospital agreed to pay more than $2.7 million after self-disclosing that they paid remunerations to certain employees and their families who were federal healthcare program beneficiaries.

Burlington, Colo.-based Kit Carson County Memorial Hospital agreed to pay more than $3 million after self-disclosing it received payment for hyperbaric oxygen services and wound care that were not performed or supervised as billed to federal healthcare programs.