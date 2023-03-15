Mayo, Kaiser, UPMC: Where hospitals are spending their innovation dollars

From generative artificial intelligence projects to tech partnerships with Best Buy, here are 21 hospital and health system innovation projects Becker's reported on in the past month.

1. Mayo Clinic plans to start building a 120-acre innovation hub soon at its Arizona campus, the Phoenix Business Journal reported March 1.

2. Best Buy entered into a partnership March 7 with Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health, a part of Advocate Health, to enhance its hospital-at-home program, joining Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger, New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System and New York City-based NYU Langone Health as partners of the tech retailer.

3. Forty-two hospitals and health systems — including Cleveland Clinic, St. Louis-based Ascension, Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente and Pittsburgh-based UPMC — signed on to a new $50 million innovation initiative March 2 from the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute, which was created by the ACA in 2010.

4. CodaMetrix, a spinoff of Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham that uses AI for health system revenue cycle management, raised $55 million in series A funding.

5. Kansas City, Kan.-based University of Kansas Health System partnered March 2 with AI-powered medical documentation company Abridge to roll out generative AI technology to more than 140 locations.

6. New York City-based Weill Cornell Medicine started collaborating March 3 with healthcare AI company Hatchleaf to use machine learning and AI to match patients with providers.

7. Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health partnered Feb. 24 with Neosoma, a medtech company that employs AI to research and treat brain tumors.

8. A $15 million donation Feb. 15 will help Tampa, Fla.-based Moffitt Cancer Center bring proton therapy treatment to its new 775-acre innovation center.

9. Mayo Clinic invested in a $3.6 million oversubscribed seed funding round for augmented reality startup Healium, Startland News reported Feb. 20.

10. Cleveland-based University Hospitals started collaborating Feb. 14 with healthcare data company Premier Inc. to use AI to improve value-based care, reduce disparities and boost chronic disease care.

11. Seattle-based UW Medicine teamed up Feb. 22 with digital platform Delve Health to improve the care of Type 2 diabetes patients by deploying remote monitoring and AI.

12. Kansas City, Mo.-based Saint Luke's Health System expanded its home-based care program Feb. 20 to serve patients of Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City and Saint Luke's North Hospital.

13. Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital and Melax Tech, a company specializing in natural language processing, received a $2.5 million National Institutes of Health grant Feb. 16 to develop a clinical decision-support tool for early detection of cognitive decline.

14. Mayo Clinic started working March 13 with Basys.ai, a company that uses AI to improve value-based care for providers and health plans.

15. Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital began collaborating March 7 with virtual reality therapeutics company Rocket VR Health on an 80-patient trial that will study the effect VR has on the quality of life for blood cancer patients.

16. Atlantic City, N.J.-based AtlantiCare said Feb. 23 it is using an AI-powered tool to help physicians identify and track patients at risk for lung cancer.

17. Acclarent, part of J&J MedTech, said Feb. 23 that patients have begun receiving treatment with its TruDi Shaver Blade, an electromagnetic blade used for sinus procedures, at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York.

18. Augusta (Ga.) University Health signed a four-year agreement Feb. 22 with Biofourmis to expand its home-based virtual care program.

19. Waterville, Maine-based Northern Light Inland Hospital and West Lafayette, Ind.-based Purdue Global School of Nursing partnered Feb. 21 to create a simulation center that will provide nursing students and hospital staff with immersive learning.

20. McLaren Greater Lansing (Mich.) Hospital said Feb. 21 it is installing new digital whiteboards into its radiology, diagnostics, operating rooms and more.

21. The North Shore Health Care Foundation dedicated $57,000 to purchase simulation training technology March 2 for Grand Marais, Minn.-based North Shore Health.