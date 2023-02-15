$15M gift gets Moffitt innovation center latest in cancer tech

A $15 million donation will help Tampa, Fla.-based Moffitt Cancer Center bring proton therapy treatment to its new 775-acre innovation center.

The Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation's gift will allow the Moffitt Global Innovation Center in Speros, Fla., to install a system from particle accelerator company IBA.

"Moffitt is a leader in personalized and adaptive radiation therapy. This new technology allows us to extend our clinical and research expertise into proton therapy, as we seek to continually provide the best possible patient outcomes," Moffitt President and CEO Patrick Hwu, MD, said in a Feb. 15 news release.

The targeted technology, which could treat patients at the center as soon as 2026, focuses on cancerous lesions close to other vital bodily structures and organs.

The first phase of construction for the Global Innovation Center is scheduled for mid- to late-2023.