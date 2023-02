McLaren Greater Lansing (Mich.) Hospital is installing new digital whiteboards into its radiology, diagnostics, operating rooms and more.

The boards, MEDI+SIGN, have been installed in every patient room at the health system, according to a Feb. 21 release from McLaren.

The new technology will help hospital staff share a comprehensive care plan with their patients and their patient's families.

Patients will also be able to view their real-time healthcare data throughout the day on MEDI+SIGN.