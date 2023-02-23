J&J MedTech launches new sinus procedure tool at Mount Sinai

Acclarent, part of J&J MedTech, announced that patients have begun receiving treatment with its TruDi Shaver Blade, an electromagnetic blade used for sinus procedures, at New York City-based Mount Sinai Hospital.

The blade interacts with TruDi's artificial intelligence-powered navigation system to alert clinicians when the blade approaches critical anatomical structures, such as the brain or eyes, during surgery.

The tool received FDA clearance for specific procedures and is now available in limited markets, according to a Feb. 23 Acclarent news release.

"We are excited to help pioneer the future of ear, nose and throat with the first patients treated at Mount Sinai using the latest innovation for sinus surgery procedures," Satish Govindaraj, MD, vice chair of clinical affairs in the department of otolaryngology at Mount Sinai, said in the release. "The straight and angled debrider blades were accurate and efficient. With features like real-time visualization of the blade location, fast anatomical mapping of the powered instruments, and the anatomy segmentation with alerts, we are able to perform an efficient surgery."