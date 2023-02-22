Augusta University Health to expand home-based virtual care program

Augusta University Health signed a four-year agreement with Biofourmis to expand its home-based virtual care program.

Under the agreement, Augusta will implement BiofourmisCare's tool, a virtual care solution for patients with acute, post-acute and chronic conditions solution, to offer post-discharge and chronic condition care within patient's homes, according to a Feb. 22 release from Biofourmis.

The virtual care tool can also monitor patients, and provide clinicians with a real-time view of their patients' status through a visual dashboard.

The health system will use Biofourmis' Biovitals Analytics Engine, an artificial intelligence and machine learning tool that analyzes data in real time. The aim of this tool is to help clinicians identify shifts in patients' health that may require more proactive interventions.

Augusta University Health's Virtual Care at Home was launched in February 2021.