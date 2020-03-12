Providence Kodiak Medical Center workers deliver March 20 strike notice

Workers at Providence Kodiak Island (Alaska) Medical Center are preparing to walk off the job, KTUU reported.

Providence Health & Services in Alaska told the TV station it was notified by the Alaska Medical Employees Association of workers' intention to strike beginning March 20.

The strike notice follows union claims that the hospital canceled negotiations this week about earned sick leave and time off. No future talks are scheduled.

Providence called the strike notice "irresponsible" amid the new coronavirus pandemic. Providence also said it will plan for an indefinite walkout since the union did not provide an end date.

