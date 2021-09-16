Union contract makes vaccination voluntary for Michigan Medicine nurses

Although Ann Arbor-based Michigan Medicine has a COVID-19 mandate, unionized nurses can refuse vaccination, hospital and union officials confirmed.

That's because of a contract between the health system and the Michigan Nurses Association. The agreement, mutually negotiated in December 2020, makes vaccination voluntary.

"The Michigan Nurses Association strongly encourages everyone to get vaccinated and has been at the forefront of fighting for vaccine access," Anne Jackson, a Michigan Medicine registered nurse and union board member, told MLive.com. "Vaccines are an important component of fighting the pandemic but not the only one."

Michigan Medicine is following its contract with the Michigan Nurses Association, "which requires us to negotiate a vaccine mandate" with union members, health system spokesperson Mary Masson said in a news release.

The health system is asking nurses to voluntarily report their vaccination status but is still waiting on that data, said Ms. Masson.

The University of Michigan announced its vaccination mandate in July. It requires faculty and staff, including staff at Michigan Medicine, to submit proof of vaccination no later than Aug. 30, unless a collective bargaining agreement excluded them.

The Michigan Nurses Association represents about 6,200 nurses at Michigan Medicine.

Ms. Masson said many nurses have received the vaccine from the health system, even when vaccinations were voluntary.

Physician assistants at Michigan Medicine are also covered by a collective bargaining agreement, she said, but the United Physician Assistants of Michigan Medicine has agreed to mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for its members, effective Sept. 16.