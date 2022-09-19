U of Kentucky athletes filed inaccurate time cards at hospital, report says

The University of Kentucky self-reported a violation of National Collegiate Athletic Association bylaw for student-athletes who were paid for work not performed as part-time employees at UK HealthCare's Albert B. Chandler Hospital in Lexington, according to a report released Sept. 17.

The student-athletes received pay for work not performed in the hospital's patient transport department from the spring 2021 semester through March 2022, according to the report, a Sept. 3 letter to the NCAA's director of student-athlete reinstatement.

"Following its discovery of a possible violation in February 2022, the institution conducted a prompt and thorough investigation in a cooperative endeavor between multiple departments," the letter states. "…Based upon information developed in that investigation, athletics compliance believes that there is a sufficient basis on which to declare student-athletes ineligible for a violation of NCAA Bylaw 12.4.1 and to seek reinstatement."

According to the letter, the violation "was isolated and limited in time and scope to a small number of student-athletes who concealed their use of a clock-in/clock-out system at the hospital that resulted in the receipt of compensation for work not performed."

"The violation was compounded by the lax supervision of a former Hospital employee who did not adequately review reported hours," the letter adds.

The redacted letter does not indicate a team or specific sport. However, the Lexington Herald-Leader obtained documents showing the investigation in February involved members of the University of Kentucky football team.

After becoming aware of the potential NCAA violation, the university said it suspended and terminated the employment of all student-athletes in the hospital patient transportation department. Student-athletes also won't be permitted to work jobs for UK HealthCare moving forward unless there is a specific academic reason associated with the employment. Additionally, the university terminated the supervisor over patient transport "for inappropriate or unsuitable job performance and/or gross negligence of oversight" on May 26.

The investigation has not uncovered any evidence that the university's athletics department was aware of the violations prior to the start of the investigation.

The university told Becker's: "We will have no additional comment beyond the report at this time."

