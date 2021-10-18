Striking Catholic Health workers to receive $300 weekly

Striking workers at Catholic Health's Mercy Hospital of Buffalo (N.Y.) will get $300 payments weekly from the union that represents them, according to NBC affiliate WGRZ.

Members of Communications Workers of America, which represents about 2,000 front-line workers at Mercy Hospital, began the strike Oct. 1, citing concerns about staffing and patient care.

Now, as the work stoppage exceeds two weeks, a union representative said striking workers are eligible to receive $300 weekly payments from Communications Workers of America, according to WGRZ.

Union representatives said striking workers will receive $400 payments weekly if the walkout reaches 29 days.

More than 1,500 checks had been distributed as of Oct. 16, union representatives said, according to WGRZ.

Throughout negotiations, Communications Workers of America has sought an agreement with adequate wages to attract and retain staff, and a contract that guarantees adequate staffing and care levels.

A negotiations update from Catholic Health on Oct. 17 said bargaining committees representing the hospital system and the union had "continued to have constructive conversations, discuss details about various bargaining topics and work collaboratively toward reaching a tentative agreement on the six contracts covering" about 2,500 workers represented by the union at Mercy Hospital, Kenmore (N.Y.) Mercy Hospital and Sisters of Charity Hospital, St. Joseph Campus, in Buffalo.

More details about negotiations are available here.