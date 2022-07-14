Rochester General nurses vote to unionize

Nurses at Rochester (N.Y.) General Hospital voted for representation by Rochester Union of Nurses and Allied Professionals, the hospital confirmed in a July 14 statement shared with Becker's.

The National Labor Relations Board conducted the election July 12-13, with preliminary results showing 431 votes in favor of representation and 295 against it, according to the hospital statement. There are also 33 challenged ballots.

Workers are forming a union because of a desire for improved working conditions, according to the Rochester Union of Nurses and Allied Professionals website.

"Being unionized will put us on equal footing with hospital management when it comes to our working conditions," the website says. "We want to attract permanent staff nurses to come to our hospital and we want them to stay. We want all nurses to feel supported by having proper equipment, safe staffing levels, affordable health insurance, competitive pay and a true voice in our workplace."

The hospital expressed disappointment in the outcome, saying in its statement, "We continue to believe a direct working relationship with our employees is best for the hospital and our team members. However, we accept the results and are fully committed to healing and moving forward as one team, continuing to provide great care for our community, together."

The election results are not final until certified by the National Labor Relations Board.