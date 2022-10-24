Nurses escorted out of Ascension hospital after raising staffing concerns

Several nurses were escorted out of Ascension Saint Joseph-Joliet (Ill.) on Oct. 21 after calling attention to a nursing shortage in the emergency department, according to an Oct. 22 union news release shared with Becker's.

According to the Illinois Nurses Association, which represents the workers, four nurses were available to treat 46 patients at the time, despite hospital guidelines that recommend the unit be staffed with 10 nurses.

The union contends the nurses notified hospital management of the issue and urged that the hospital go on bypass.

Hospital management did not address the nurses' pleas, and security personnel escorted the nurses out of the hospital, the Illinois Nurses Association news release read. On Oct. 21, nurses also reported threats of retaliation and termination, according to the union.

The union said nurses in the hospital's intensive care unit experienced a similar staffing situation Oct. 17..

"Instead of working with the nurses to help make sure the patient population was adequately cared for, on-site management seems to have decided on an approach to exacerbate, rather than resolve, the problem," Julia Bartmes, Illinois Nurses Association executive director, said in correspondence to the hospital, according to the union news release.

The Oct. 21 incident came after nurses and the hospital reached a three-year contract in 2020. The agreement followed a strike that took place amid nurses' staffing concerns.

In a statement shared with Becker's, the hospital said, "Ascension Saint Joseph-Joliet is committed to working in partnership with our nurses, while also respecting the terms of our labor contract. In doing so, we are conducting a thorough investigation of recent events. We remain dedicated to our mission of providing compassionate and quality care to the communities we are privileged to serve."