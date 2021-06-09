Michigan Medicine reaches first contract with 340 PAs

Physician assistants have approved Ann Arbor-based Michigan Medicine's first contract with the union that represents them, the academic medical center and union said June 8.

The contract covers about 340 physician assistants at Michigan Medicine and the University of Michigan, who are represented by United Physician Assistants of Michigan Medicine/AFT 5297. Members approved the deal last week.

"We are grateful to all who collaborated in bargaining for a fair agreement with our PAs. We recognize and appreciate the extraordinary commitment and expertise of our PA colleagues who have demonstrated their dedication time and again throughout the pandemic," David Miller, MD, president of University of Michigan Health and executive vice dean for clinical affairs of the university's medical school, said in a news release.

"Michigan Medicine's top priority is to ensure our patients receive the highest quality of care. Physician assistants are critical to that mission, and this contract allows us to move forward together," said Dr. Miller.

Union President Jill Hasen also praised the agreement.

The ratification of the union's "first contract with an overwhelming majority demonstrates PAs' dedication to working with Michigan Medicine in a collaborative environment of mutual respect. We look forward to continuing to provide patient care alongside the leaders and best here at University of Michigan Health," Ms. Hasen said.

The union and Michigan Medicine began negotiations last September.