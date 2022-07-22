Maine Medical Center nurses to vote on whether to keep union

Nurses at Portland-based Maine Medical Center are scheduled to vote next month on whether to remove the Maine State Nurses Association as their bargaining representative.

Voting will take place Aug. 17-18 at multiple Maine Medical Center locations, according to a notice from the National Labor Relations Board.

The notice comes after about 500 workers petitioned for a union decertification election, the National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation said in a July 21 news release. The foundation assisted nurse David Brooks and his colleagues in filing the petition with the NLRB.

In April 2021, Maine Medical Center nurses voted to join the Maine State Nurses Association, an affiliate of National Nurses Organizing Committee/National Nurses United. The vote took place during a mail-in election conducted over a month.

Since the election, union officials and Maine Medical Center management have been in negotiations to finalize a contract, according to the National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation.

Nurses appear to have differing opinions on the issue. While some nurses told NBC affiliate WCSH they've seen some productive changes since unionizing, others reported the opposite.

In a statement shared with Becker's, Emily Wilder, RN, with the Maine Medical Center Nurses Union Bargaining Team, said: "The strong majority of nurses at Maine Medical Center continue to support our union. We will win the upcoming election to recertify our union. Soon after that, we hope to finish bargaining our historic first union contract. We look forward to continuing to represent all our nurse colleagues at Maine Medical Center."

In a statement shared with WCSH, Maine Medical Center leaders said they know about the petition filed with the NLRB and will continue to exercise good faith at the bargaining table.

The Maine State Nurses Association represents about 2,000 nurses at Maine Medical Center.