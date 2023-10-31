Louisiana hospital cautions workers against 'disrespect' amid unionization push

University Medical Center in New Orleans is warning workers against bullying as registered nurses call on management to allow a union election.

In a message that went out to staff Oct. 30, hospital officials say there have been recent complaints of bullying in patient care areas by certain employees, as well as antagonistic behavior.

"Disregard for the safety of patients, disrespect of other team members, and combative actions on patient care units are unacceptable," they wrote in the message, which was shared with Becker's.

Hospital officials sent the message after registered nurses at University Medical Center delivered a petition Oct. 30 urging management to agree to a union election that nurses are seeking to decide whether to join the National Nurses Organizing Committee, an affiliate of National Nurses United.

The petition delivery "does nothing to further patient care, staffing or safety," the message read. "Our hospitals thrive on values of respect and collaboration. In the interest of maintaining an environment conducive to our shared purpose of providing excellent patient care in a healing atmosphere, I urge all employees to be respectful of the rights and opinions of others."

"UMC nurses have formed a union and are ready to vote on joining NNOC," Margaret Tully, RN, said in a union news release. "For years, management hasn't been serious about fixing the issues we've raised, and so we believe a union is the best way to make sure our voice is heard. We’ve had enough, and our patients can't wait."

Union representatives, who also accuse the hospital of "union-busting," filed a representation election petition with the National Labor Relations Board on Oct. 12. Hospital officials, in a statement shared with Becker's, said a hearing is scheduled for Nov. 1 with the board to discuss matters related to the election. If nurses vote to unionize, the union would represent a bargaining unit of 750 nurses at University Medical Center.











