Hundreds of USC nurses approve contract

About 300 nurses at University of Southern California Verdugo Hills Hospital in Glendale have approved a contract agreement with hospital management, according to hospital and union statements.

The nurses, who are represented by the California Nurses Association, approved the three-year agreement March 3.

"As we enter Year Three of the pandemic, this new contract will help keep everyone in our hospital safe and healthy," Esther Hathaway, RN, an intensive care unit nurse at Verdugo Hills Hospital, said in a March 4 news release. "Some of the key wins we fought for will make our hospital a better place to work for nurses, which will make it a better place for patients, too."

According to the hospital, the contract includes wage increases with guaranteed annual increases. The union listed other components of the agreement, including a new infectious disease task force and guaranteed personal protective equipment supplies.

"The safety and satisfaction of our caregivers enables us to deliver world-class care," Armand Dorian, MD, CEO of Verdugo Hills Hospital, said in a March 4 news release. "We are delighted to have come to an agreement with our registered nurses that are the heart and soul of our hospital, and we look forward to the limitless possibilities ahead."

The agreement runs through Dec. 31, 2024.