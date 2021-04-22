CHS Pennsylvania hospital workers begin strike: 5 things to know

About 80 workers at Tyler Memorial Hospital in Tunkhannock, Pa., began a three-day strike April 21.

Five things to know:

1. The strike involves members of SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania, including nurses, medical technologists, phlebotomists, radiology technicians, respiratory therapists, case managers, pharmacists, supply technicians, dietary aides and housekeeping staff.

2. The union said workers are striking for better staffing and patient care, specifically working conditions and wages that would help attract and retain the most qualified hospital workers. Workers also are calling for Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems to invest more in the Tunkhannock community. Tyler Memorial is part of Berwick, Pa.-based Commonwealth Health, and CHS is the parent company of Commonwealth Health.

3. Danielle Adams, a nutritional service technician at Tyler Memorial and a member of the bargaining committee, said in a union news release: "The staff at Tyler wants to see our hospital succeed. We want this to be a place we can feel proud of, and a hospital our patients trust to get the care they deserve. We want to come to work and know our rights won't be violated. And we want a contract that raises the standard of care for Tunkhannock."

4. The striking workers at Tyler Memorial have not had a contract since late Feb. 28, and workers served a 10-day strike notice on April 9. The strike began at 7 a.m. April 21 and is scheduled to end at 7 a.m. April 24.

5. Commonwealth Health spokesperson Annmarie Poslock told Becker's April 22 that the hospital is continuing to provide quality care for patients during the strike. She said: "Teams of highly-qualified, experienced, temporary replacement staff are working to ensure uninterrupted care for patients. All inpatient, outpatient and emergency services are available and surgeries and diagnostic procedures are occurring as scheduled."

