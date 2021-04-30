107 McLaren Health Care workers unionize

Healthcare workers at McLaren Lapeer (Mich.) Region Hospital have voted to join Teamsters Local 332, the union and hospital said April 28.

The vote covers technical workers, including respiratory therapists, CT and ultrasound technologists, and emergency room technicians. Staffing and pay are among the issues workers want to address, the union said in a news release.

McLaren Lapeer told Becker's after the vote: "Fifty-one of the eligible 107 technical employees voted in favor of being represented by a union. We respect our employees' decision in this election; however the outcome does not change our mission of providing exceptional and compassionate care. We will continue to keep our patients and our employees as our top priority."

The decision to unionize came after medical technologists and medical technicians at McLaren Flint (Mich.) Hospital voted to join Teamsters Local 332 last October.

McLaren Lapeer and McLaren Flint are part of Grand Blanc, Mich.-based McLaren Health Care.

