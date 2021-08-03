UHS-owned Valley Health System acquires Las Vegas hospital

The Valley Health System, a six-hospital system in Las Vegas owned by King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services, acquired a seventh hospital, according to an Aug. 2 news release.

The health system acquired Elite Medical Center, a privately owned microhospital offering emergency and inpatient care in Las Vegas.

"We are pleased to further expand The Valley Health System's network by providing comprehensive healthcare services to residents and visitors," said Karla Perez, UHS regional vice president. "Las Vegas Boulevard is almost a city within itself. Accessing emergency medical care right on the Strip is convenient, and our ability to quickly transport patients to one of our affiliated tertiary care hospitals can be life-saving in complex situations such as emergency surgery, balloon angioplasty for heart attacks or stroke interventions."

The facility will be renamed Elite Medical Center, an extension of Valley Hospital.

The majority of the medical center's clinical staff accepted job offers at The Valley Health System.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.