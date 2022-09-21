ThedaCare, Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin partner to expand access to care

Neenah, Wis.-based ThedaCare will partner with Milwaukee-based Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin to provide more accessible specialty care for Northeast and Central Wisconsin residents.

Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin will bring heart and lung transplants as well as advanced heart failure treatments and services to ThedaCare patients, according to a Sept. 20 news release. ThedaCare will provide care for these patients before and after these specialty services.

Virtual critical care is also part of the partnership. More specialty services will be introduced based on the needs of the patients in the region.

The partnership will also aid ThedaCare in developing a graduate medical education program.