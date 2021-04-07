Salina Regional to assume management of Kansas hospital

Salina (Kan.) Regional Health Center will take over management and operations of Memorial Health System in Abilene, Kan., next year, according to an April 6 announcement.

Under the deal, set to take effect Jan. 1, Memorial Health System ownership will not change, but all employees will become Salina Regional Health Center members.

The organizations said the deal was formalized after more than a year of discussions, planning and negotiation.

"This affiliation brings together two historically successful organizations," said Joel Phelps, president and CEO of Salina Regional Health Center. "We look forward to working with Memorial Health System to provide more growth, stability and future opportunities."

