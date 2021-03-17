Private equity healthcare deals in 2020: 5 key report findings

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic disrupting the industry, global healthcare private equity deal volume rose to record levels last year, according to a Bain & Co.'s 10th Global Healthcare Private Equity and M&A Report.

Five key findings:

1. In 2020 there were 380 private equity deals in healthcare across the globe, a 21 percent increase from the 313 recorded in 2019. These record-setting numbers come even as private equity deal activity across all sectors fell 14 percent in 2020.

2. The disclosed value of healthcare private equity deals fell 17 percent to $66 billion last year.

3. Globally, the healthcare provider and biopharma sectors were the most active for private equity deals, with nearly 150 deals in each sector.

4. In North America specifically, healthcare private equity deal volume dropped to 142 deals last year, compared to 159 in 2019. Disclosed deal values also dropped to $34.7 billion, down from $46.7 billion announced in 2019.

5. The average deal value in North America dropped significantly, to $500 million, in 2020, down from about $1 billion in 2019. This is due to a decline in large healthcare deals.



