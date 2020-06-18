New York hospital partners with 70-physician neurology institute

Eastern Niagara Hospital in Lockport, N.Y., partnered with the Dent Neurologic Institute on neurological services, according to The Buffalo News.

Through the partnership, members of Dent Neurologic Institute's 70-physician team will work with Eastern Niagara Hospital physicians on neurology consultations and reading brain wave tests. Dent physicians will also help Eastern Niagara staff and the UBMD Emergency Medicine physicians who staff the hospital's emergency department.

In a statement to The Buffalo News, Eastern Niagara Hospital CEO Anne McCaffrey said, "Our hospital's new partnership with the Dent Neurologic Institute will enhance our patient care to a significantly higher level. Our physicians and their patients will now have access to some of the very best in this specialty."

