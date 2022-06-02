Mississippi health system ready to sell or merge

Gulf Coast, Miss.-based Singing River Health System's board of trustees voted June 1 to "pursue a fully integrated model or sale" with another healthcare organization.

A "fully integrated model" refers to accepting a merger with another health system, Ashley Butsch, Singing River communications manager, told the Sun Herald.

The trustees now must present a resolution to the Jackson County Board of Supervisors on June 6, according to a Singing River news release. If the resolution is approved, the health system may move forward with a statutory process for the sale or integration process, which includes a public hearing.

Singing River said it anticipates negotiating with New Orleans-based Ochsner Health, which it already has a partnership with. It will also consider other health systems.

"If a sale or other full integration occurs, the Singing River assets will be sold to or fully integrated with the highest and best bidder that is identified during the formal process," Singing River said in the news release.