Inova, Select Medical ink joint venture

Mechanicsburg, Pa.-based Select Medical Corp., and Falls Church, Va.-based Inova Health System announced a joint venture on June 23 to own and operate the first critical illness recovery hospital in Northern Virginia.

The 32-bed specialty hospital will open in the first half of 2023 and be located within Inova Mount Vernon Hospital in Alexandria, Va.

Tom Mullin, executive vice president of specialty hospitals at Select Medical, said that the two organizations shared a mission to provide high-quality healthcare to the community.

"As the patient population requiring specialty care continues to grow in Northern Virginia, we are pleased to form this joint venture with Inova to provide world-class inpatient post-acute services to the region," Mr. Mullin said.

The new relationship fills a void by offering post-acute services not currently available locally. In addition, Select Medical will serve as the majority owner and managing partner of the new critical illness recovery hospital.