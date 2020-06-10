Henry Ford, Michigan State to partner on research institute, cancer program

Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System and East Lansing-based Michigan State University have signed a letter of intent to establish a primary affiliation that will include expanding medical education opportunities, sharing research and building a joint research institute.

The new affiliation would significantly expand a long-term partnership between the organizations. They signed a nonbinding letter of intent after months of negotiations and plan to reach a definitive agreement on the partnership this fall.



"Partnerships with the potential for greater impact are more important than ever before," said Wright Lassiter, III, president and CEO of Henry Ford Health System. "The COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing injustices and recent protests in cities across our nation have amplified the importance of and urgency for innovation and discovery that radically improves the health of all of the communities we serve."

In addition to expanding education and research, the affiliation will establish a fully integrated cancer program.

The organizations said they want to redesign patient care to address disparities and improve access, affordability and care outcomes for the state's most vulnerable populations.



Henry Ford's letter of intent to partner with Michigan State comes about a year after affiliation talks between Henry Ford and Detroit-based Wayne State University ended.

