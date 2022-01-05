Forrest General Hospital acquires 22-bed Mississippi hospital

Hattiesburg, Miss.-based Forrest General Hospital has acquired Richton, Miss.-based Perry County General Hospital, a 22-bed critical access facility, after Forrest Health signed a letter of agreement.

Forrest General has also acquired The Doctor's Clinic in Richton, according to a Jan. 3 news release from the hospital.

Forrest General is making investments in the Richton community to expand services, the news release said. Perry County General Hospital will operate as part of Forrest General but will keep its name.

Forrest General has operated five other hospitals, according to the news release.