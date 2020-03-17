CRH Healthcare acquires 3 Maryland urgent care clinics

CRH Healthcare, an Atlanta-based urgent care provider, has acquired three Maryland urgent care centers from ChoiceOne Urgent Care.

CRH Health has acquired the centers by purchasing ChoiceOne's stake in a joint venture with Prince Frederick, Md.-based Calvert Health System.

The joint venture between ChoiceOne and Calvert Health System was formed a year ago. Under the joint venture, the two parties owned and operated three urgent care centers.

CRH Healthcare will rebrand the three urgent care locations this year.

The transition in ownership stake in the joint venture will not affect the staff. Staff at each center will remain, according to the news release.

"Our top priority is the health care of our patients," said Calvert Health System President and CEO Dean Teague. "The partnership with CRH will be seamless for our patients and will provide the care when and where our patients need it."

