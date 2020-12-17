Cleveland Clinic buys 44 acres in Florida

Cleveland Clinic Florida purchased 44 acres of land in Port St. Lucie, Fla., for $5.7 million, according to TCPalm.

The parcel of land, purchased from the city, is next to Cleveland Clinic's Tradition Hospital.

Cleveland Clinic officials said it has no immediate plans for the site but is analyzing the needs of the community.

