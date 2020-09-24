Billings Clinic wants to add 15th hospital to its affiliate network

Billings (Mont.) Clinic is looking to add a 15th hospital to its network of rural affiliates, according to The Billings Gazette.

Billings Clinic said it has started the process of partnering with South Big Horn County Hospital in Basin, Wyo.

If an agreement is reached, the Wyoming-based critical access hospital would remain independent but have access to Billings Clinic's resources, according to the report.

Billings Clinic provides management, information system and ancillary support services to the rural hospitals in its network as part of affiliation agreements.

Billings Clinic currently has a rural affiliate healthcare network of 14 facilities in Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming.

