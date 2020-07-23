Ascension Via Christi to take over operations of closed hospital ED

Wichita, Kan.-based Ascension Via Christi will assume operations of a hospital emergency department that closed abruptly this year, according to The Wichita Business Journal.

Under a deal struck with the Wellington (Kan.) City Council, Ascension Via Christi will take over Sumner Community Hospital's ED starting next year.

The community hospital, in Wellington, closed March 12 leaving the city and surrounding communities without an emergency room.

When the ED reopens, it will house four exam rooms, a triage area and trauma room. It will also provide imaging, pharmacy and lab services.

More articles on healthcare industry transactions:

Atrium Health, United Arab Emirates develop surgery fellowship

Former board member takes controlling stake of Rennova Health

Novant Health wins bid for New Hanover Regional Medical Center

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.