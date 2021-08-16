American Cancer Society headquarters sold for $285M, workers to stay remote

The American Cancer Society's headquarters in downtown Atlanta has been sold for $285 million, according to the Atlanta Business Journal.

The American Cancer Society opted to have its employees work remotely full time during the fourth quarter of 2020. To reduce its budget, the company cut 1,000 jobs in 2020 and moved out of its 274,000-square-foot office space.

Sila Realty Trust, a Tampa-based real estate investment firm, sold the building to Mapletree Investments. The deal closed July 22.

The building is expected to be used as a data storage center.