$23B in healthcare megadeals this year

Two healthcare megadeals — those valued at $5 billion or more — have been announced this year, according to a PwC report released June 23.

Optum's deal to acquire home healthcare provider LHC Group for $170 per share, or about $5.4 billion, is one of the major transactions in the works. UnitedHealth's Optum announced the deal in March.

The other megadeal announced this year is the $18 billion merger of Healthcare Trust of America and Healthcare Realty Trust, which would combine the two of the largest holders of medical office buildings, according to the report.

Overall, healthcare services deal volume is strong when comparing the 12 months ended May 15 to the year prior, according to PwC.