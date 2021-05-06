2 West Virginia hospitals strike clinical affiliation

Mon Health System in Morgantown, W.Va., and Minnie Hamilton Health System in Grantsville, W.Va., entered into a clinical affiliation that aims to increase access to specialty care.

Under the affiliation, which took effect May 1, Mon Health will work with Minnie Hamilton's clinical teams on specialty care such as gastroenterology, urology, women's health and surgery.

The organization said the affiliation will also bolster Minnie Hamilton's telemedicine network and help it achieve operational cost efficiencies.



Minnie Hamilton will remain independent under the affiliation.

