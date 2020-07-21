2 New York hospitals explore integration

Two hospitals in Yonkers, N.Y., St. John’s Riverside Hospital and St. Joseph’s Medical Center, are in talks to explore an integration or shared services agreement, according to LoHud.com.

The two organizations, which say it's too early to determine if the talks will turn into a merger, said the goal of the potential integration is to improve healthcare in Yonkers and find ways to support each other financially.

The two hospitals said that they will look for areas to improve efficiencies across the two networks and may expand services in areas such as wound care, according to the report.

St. Joseph's Medical Center has 194 beds at its Yonkers campus and about 140 beds at its Harrison campus at St. Vincent's Hospital Westchester (N.Y.) St. John's is a three-campus hospital network with 350 beds.

